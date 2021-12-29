As promised, the makers of Bro Daddy unveiled the first look poster of the movie today (December 29). Touted to be a comedy entertainer, the photo sees actors Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran dressed in suits looking dapper AF. Going by glimpse, we feel that the flick is going to be a massy one with a strong message. Helmed by Sukumaran, the South film will release on Disney+ Hotstar.

