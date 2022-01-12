We all got to catch a glimpse of Unni Mukundan in the trailer of Bro Daddy. The makers have now shared the actor’s character poster from the film and revealed that he’d be essaying the character Cyril. The actor is seen suited up in white formalwear and looks dapper as always.

Unni Mukundan As Cyril In Bro Daddy

