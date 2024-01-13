Dhanush's latest action-packed adventure, Captain Miller, has set sail on a promising journey at the box office. Released on January 12, the film marked one of the major releases of 2024 and witnessed Dhanush's dedicated fanbase thronging theaters to witness him in action. Now, as per reports, the movie has raked in an impressive Rs 8.7 crore in India alone on its opening day and Rs 13 crore globally. Fantastic! Captain Miller Review: Netizens Are 'Swooned' By Dhanush's Performance in Arun Matheswaran's Movie!

Captain Miller Box Office Update:

