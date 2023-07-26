Here’s one of the best treats for fans ahead of superstar Dhanush’s birthday. The makers have unleashed the feisty avatar of Dhanush from his upcoming film Captain Miller, in which he plays the titular role. The poster shows him in an action-packed, destructive mode where he is firing bullets. Written and directed by Arun Matheswaran, the teaser of the film will be launched on his birthday, July 28. Captain Miller teaser would be dropped online at 12.01am. Captain Miller First Look Unveiled! Dhanush Stands Tall in Bodies-Strewn Battleground in New Poster of Arun Matheswaran’s Next (View Pic).

Dhanush In And As Captain Miller

