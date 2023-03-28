Superstar Chiranjeevi was seen honouring filmmaker SS Rajamouli and composer MM Keeravani for winning an Oscar this year for RRR's "Naatu Naatu" during his son Ram Charan's birthday bash. The superstar took to Instagram and shared a few pics from the happy moment on social media. RRR created history by winning in Best Original Song category this year. Ram Charan Birthday: 2022 Video of Actor Celebrating His Special Day With Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli Is Going Viral Again – Here's Why.

Chiranjeevi Honours Rajamouli and MM Keeravani:

