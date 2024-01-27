On the 75th Republic Day, the Padma Awards for 2024 were announced, and Indian cinema megastar Chiranjeevi was honoured with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan Award for his significant contributions to the development of art in Indian cinema. On January 26, several Tollywood celebrities, including Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, and producer Dil Raju, visited Chiranjeevi to extend their congratulations. Additionally, Trivikram Srinivas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga visited Chiranjeevi's residence in Jubilee Hills to personally congratulate the actor for his achievement. Chiranjeevi Awarded With Padma Vibhushan: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Mammootty and Others Congratulate the Telugu Stalwart- Check Posts.

Trivikram Srinivas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Chiranjeevi:

