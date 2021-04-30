Film making is an art and not everyone can nail it perfectly. But then there are few directors, who are masters when it comes to churning cinema which connects. Raj & DK's latest Telugu film, Cinema Bandi trailer dropped today and it looks unusually satisfying. There's more story behind the scenes than what meets the eye on-screen.

