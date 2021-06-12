Chiyaan Vikram can be seen sitting in front of a vanity mirror as he gets ready for the shoot of Cobra. Vikram's character is a mathematical genius but there is more to his role than meets the eye. His character is also one of the most-wanted international outlaws who commits crimes using maths formulas.

Check Out The BTS Pic Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)