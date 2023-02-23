The nominees for Critics Choice Super Awards 2023 have been announced. SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been nominated for Best Action Movie. The other films that would be contending along with RRR include Bullet Train, Top Gun: Maverick, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and The Woman King. The winners of the third annual Critics Choice Super Awards will be announced on March 16. Critics Choice Super Awards 2023 Nominations: RRR’s Ram Charan and Jr NTR Get Nominated in Best Actor in an Action Movie Category.

Critics Choice Super Awards – Best Action Movie Nominations

