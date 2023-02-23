The nominations for the Critics Choice Super Awards 2023 have been announced. Ram Charan and Jr NTR have been nominated for their roles in RRR in the Best Actor in an Action Movie category. The other actors nominated in this category include Nicolas Cage for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Tom Cruise for Top Gun: Maverick and Brad Pitt for Bullet Train. RRR Bags Oscar 2023 Nominations For 'Naatu Naatu'; Bollywood Celebs Congratulate SS Rajamouli and Team.

Critics Choice Super Awards 2023 Nominees

