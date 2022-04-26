South star Tovino Thomas has announced his next film titled Dear Friend. The actor shared a poster of the movie featuring him smiling alongside other co-stars. The movie is directed by Vineeth Kumar and has locked June 10, 2022 as its release date. Neelavelicham: Tovino Thomas, Rima Kallingal, Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko In Aashiq Abu’s Film; Shooting To Commence From April.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tovino⚡️Thomas (@tovinothomas)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)