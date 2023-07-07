



The makers of the highly anticipated horror sequel Demonte Colony 2 shared a BTS video from the sets of the movie and offered an exclusive journey into darkness. Promising to haunt audiences in September 2023, this gripping sequel is set to unleash the vengeance of the unholy and establish darkness as the ruler. Starring Arulnithi, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Antii Jaaskelainen in lead roles, the film boasts a talented cast. The movie is helmed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu. Chiranjeevi and Wife Surekha Jet Off to US for Vacay; Check Out Their In-Flight Pics!

Check Out The Video Here:

