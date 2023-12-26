The highly anticipated release of Devara Part 1 on April 5, 2024, signifies a significant crossover between the Telugu and Bollywood film industries, sparking excitement among fans. Music composer Anirudh Ravichander added to the anticipation by lauding the Devara teaser in a recent tweet, mentioning Jr NTR and Siva Koratala. He wrote, “Excited” and used the hashtag 'All Hail The Tiger,’ fueling the speculation about an imminent teaser release update. No official announcement regarding Devara teaser has been made so far. The star-studded cast of Devara Part 1 includes Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Shine Tom Chacko, Srikanth, and Murali Sharma. Devara: Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's Action Film to Release in Two Parts, Director Koratala Siva Confirms (Watch Video).

Devara Teaser To Release soon?

