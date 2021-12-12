It is superstar Rajinikanth’s birthday today (December 12) and his fans across the globe are pouring in tons of love and best wishes to him across social media platforms. But the sweetest birthday wish comes from the superstar’s son-in-law, Dhanush. The actor who is married to Rajinikanth’s eldest daughter Aishwaryaa has shared a heartfelt post on the occasion of his father-in-law’s 71st birthday. Dhanush writes, “Happy birthday my thalaiva !! The one and only SUPERSTAR RAJINIKANTH sir .. love you so much.”

Dhanush’s Birthday Post For Rajinikanth

Happy birthday my thalaiva !! The one and only SUPERSTAR RAJINIKANTH sir .. love you so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 11, 2021

