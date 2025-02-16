Yogi Babu, the celebrated Tamil actor and comedian known for his work in over 100 films, recently addressed viral rumours claiming he met with a car accident near the Walajapet toll plaza. According to reports, the incident allegedly took place around 3 AM on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway. However, Yogi Babu quickly took to his X (formerly called Twitter) handle to reassure his fans, stating, “I’m fine, all. This is false news.” As per India Glitz, the actor clarified that a vehicle from a production company had collided with a barrier while his team was ahead. “It was a misunderstanding. Nothing serious happened," he confirmed. Chittajallu Krishnaveni Dies at 100; Veteran Telugu Actress Introduced NTR and Ghantasala to the Film Industry.

Yogi Babu Calls Car Accident News 'False'

Im fine all. This is false news pic.twitter.com/EwO3MB3T2Q — Yogi Babu (@iYogiBabu) February 16, 2025

