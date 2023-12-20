Ravi Teja returns with yet another action entertainer in Karthik Gattamneni's Eagle, the trailer of which dropped on December 20, 2023. The new promo showcases him as this globetrotting 'ruthless assassin' and the film puts him in some high-octane action sequences. Kavya Thapar is playing his romantic interest in the movie, which is scheduled to release on January 13, 2024. Eagle Teaser: Ravi Teja-Anupama Parameswaran’s Film Promises To Be Mass Entertainer; Karthik Gattamneni Directorial To Arrive in Theatres on January 13, 2024.

Watch the Trailer of Eagle:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)