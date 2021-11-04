Vishal and Arya’s action thriller Enemy has hit the big screens on the occasion of Diwali. The film also stars Mirnalini Ravi, Mamta Mohandas and Prakash Raj in key roles. There are many who headed to the theatres to watch first day first show of the film that is written and directed by Anand Shankar. And from the reviews posted by fans on Twitter, looks like Enemy has turned out to be a patakha film! The lead actors’ performances have been lauded by the viewers.

First Half Verdict

Engaging

#Enemy Interval: Engaging so far. @anandshank sets up the backbone of the film in the first 20 minutes and then builds his narrative with a lot of interesting elements, bringing together his lead duo. Stage ready for an action packed second half! — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) November 4, 2021

Gripping

#Enemy 1st Half :- Gripping so far ! pic.twitter.com/kiXE8fUWR6 — Vasu A/c RGB Laser Dolby 7.1 (@vasutheatre) November 4, 2021

Mass Entertainer

