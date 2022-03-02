The makers of Etharkkum Thunindhavan released the film’s trailer today and it is loaded with action and drama. It features Suriya’s character as a social fighter in Pandiraj’s directorial. After watching the lead actor and others’ power-packed performances, fans have declared the upcoming film as a blockbuster on Twitter already. Take a look at some of the tweets below.

A Family Entertainer

#ETtrailer - Looks like a pakka Commerical family entertainer is on the way..🌟 if the Emotion hits the right chord then this is a sureshot..✌️ #Suriya looks semma..🔥 Jolly, romantic & emotional.❣️ good to see him back in a mass Avatar.💥 Vinay..👌#EtharkkumThunindhavan #ET pic.twitter.com/Mu1wPjF9Lv — Aravind Nirmal SFC (@AravindNirmal1) March 2, 2022

Blockbuster

Mutual Thoughts

Pakka Commercial

Beyond my expectations,still keeping it minimal,guess we're in for a pakka commercial which siva and many have failed in recent times.👀🔥@Suriya_offl#EtharkkumThunindhavan #ETtrailer pic.twitter.com/JlEfbcj8jp — Vedhaviyaas (@Vedhaviyaas5) March 2, 2022

Suriya's Mass Performance

Whistle-worthy Dialogues

#ETtrailer 🔥@pandiraj_dir 👌 most of the dialogues 😍 Sandhosa paduthite irupom I love to entertain others ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a5D1o4AE7t — Avi_nash (@im_avi_nash_) March 2, 2022

Commercial Package

