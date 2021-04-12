Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) warned Fahadh Faasil against acting in movies on OTT platforms, as per reports. In the last two months, two films by Fahadh has been released digitally. Fahadh's big budget flick Malik is all set for theatrical release on May 13. FEUOK say, "they will not screen any Fahadh's film in their theatres if he continues to encourage OTT’s”. Malik is produced by Anto Joseph and directed by Mahesh Narayanan. In the last few days, Fahadh's Joji and Irul have been released on OTT platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video and it has received excellent response from the audience. Fahadh will also star in Pushpa.

