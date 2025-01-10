Game Changer Movie Review: In my heart, I believe Indian 2 marks the nadir of director Shankar’s career. I trust there’s no chance of him going lower; even the teaser for Indian 3 - attached to its abominable predecessor - promises to be a better film. Shankar’s latest, Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, offers a positive push in that direction. It is undoubtedly an improvement over Indian 2, with its lead actor in top form and moments where it truly flourishes. Yet, Game Changer also serves as a prime example of how Shankar’s directorial control falters when he indulges in his trademark excesses. ‘Game Changer’ Viral Scene: Ram Charan’s Jaw-Dropping Helicopter Stunt Thrills Audiences (Watch Video).

Ram Nandan (Ram Charan) is a former IPS officer turned IAS officer who has been appointed as the district collector in his hometown, Visakhapatnam. Honest, brave, and incorruptible, he has all the trademarks of a typical Shankar hero: unbound by political red tape and miraculously capable of enacting sweeping changes - sometimes within a day. For instance, he demolished a mall within minutes because its owner flouted regulations, and people clapped about it, ignoring the fact that the mall includes the livelihoods of many.

Watch the Trailer of 'Game Changer':

Meanwhile, the state’s Chief Minister, Sathyamurthy (Srikanth), faces a health crisis and a moral reckoning. He decides to dedicate his final year in office to serving the state, much to the dismay of his corrupt, power-hungry younger son, Mopidevi (SJ Suryah), who seeks the CM chair himself. Mopidevi clashes with Ram Nandan, whose principled actions threaten his shady dealings. Matters escalate as Ram is drawn deeper into the state’s political power struggles when an intriguing development occurs regarding the Chief Minister’s chair.

'Game Changer' Movie Review - Formulaic Yet Occasionally Engaging

With Game Changer, Shankar plays it relatively safe, sticking to a formula he has mastered. This approach is both a blessing and a curse. The familiarity seeps into nearly every scene, but the director’s better control (in comparison with Indian 2) over the narrative maintains a watchable quality throughout. As long as you temper your expectations, you won’t be disappointed.

A Still From Game Changer

Ram Nandan’s exploits as an honest IAS officer aiming to reform the system may feel too simplistic and naïve to deliver the intended impact. Yet, the hero’s portrayal remains appealing, thanks to Ram Charan’s charismatic performance. His clashes with the over-the-top villain Mopidevi, played with gusto by SJ Suryah, offer nothing new but manage to stay engaging. The drama peaks during the pre-interval segment, where a life-altering twist reshapes Ram Nandan’s career and trajectory.

A Still From Game Changer

The film, however, feels heavily inspired by Mudhalvan (remade in Hindi as Nayak), with its protagonist overturning power dynamics and bringing sweeping systemic reforms as conveniently as possible while navigating a murky political landscape. Even the satirical treatment of bureaucrats and gangsters echoes Shankar’s earlier work.

'Game Changer' Movie Review - Comedy Sucks and Kiara is Wasted

While familiarity can work in the film’s favour, it also highlights Shankar’s recurring flaws as a filmmaker - such as the inclusion of unnecessary comic sidekicks and distracting subplots. Sunil, cast as Ram Nandan’s right-hand man with a physical quirk, is grating from his first scene. Malayalam actor Jayaram, playing the villain’s elder brother turned sidekick, is reduced to a cringeworthy role involving inappropriate humour. Comedians like Vennela Kishore and Brahmanandam appear without meaningful purpose, and their scenes could easily have been cut without affecting the narrative. ‘Indian 2’ Movie Review: Kamal Haasan’s Senapathy Makes a Tedious Return in Shankar’s Worst Film to Date!

A Still From Game Changer

Shankar’s long-standing issue with underwritten female characters persists here. Kiara Advani, like most of Shankar’s heroines, serves as little more than a glamorous presence, mainly included for two lavishly picturised songs, particularly the stunning "Jaragandi." In contrast, Anjali’s role, while seemingly more integral to the story, is undermined by odd makeup choices and a bizarre subplot near the climax. Shankar’s penchant for leering camera angles objectifying women remains a dated and disappointing aspect of his filmmaking.

A Still From Game Changer

Visually, Game Changer excels, with Tirru’s cinematography and impressive production design giving the film a polished look. However, the overuse of tilt and zoom shots grows repetitive. Thaman’s background score enhances the drama in key scenes, though the songs, apart from their picturisation, are forgettable.

'Game Changer' Movie Review - A Bloated Second Half

Game Changer could have been a true game-changer for both Shankar and Ram Charan if the director had exercised more restraint in the second half. There are some promising ideas, like Ram Nandan returning to haunt Mopidevi after being ousted in a power struggle. It may not make complete sense and reeks off plot convenience - but when do we ever expect such logic in a Shankar movie? However, there are numerous moments where it feels like Shankar should have taken a hard look at where the screenplay was heading or how the editing shaped the narrative.

A Still From Game Changer

Take, for instance, a flashback involving a different Ram Charan character. While the idea at its core is solid, the execution feels predictable and unnecessarily stretched. Worse, the subplot doesn’t add much to the main character's arc, except for a bizarre moment with Anjali's character near the climax. Meanwhile, the story completely sidelines his other family.

Similarly, the power-play scenes between Ram Nandan and Mopidevi, where their political games resemble a chess match, are ludicrous yet enjoyable in true Shankar fashion. But the drama becomes overbearing after a while, culminating in an utterly overblown action-packed climax that’s disappointing even by Shankar’s standards.

A Still From Game Changer

Yet, the one consistent element that makes Game Changer watchable, even at its weakest, is Ram Charan. His easygoing screen presence shines as he delivers in every aspect—be it dance, drama, or action. That said, it might be time for him to move past the frequent callbacks to his father, Chiranjeevi, or his own past movies by subtly name-dropping wherever possible. We get it, bro, where you are coming from!

SJ Suryah, meanwhile, hams it up in his villainous role. While he’s clearly stuck in a loop with these performances, his chemistry with Ram Charan still produces some of the most entertaining moments in the film. Ultimately, it’s their scenes together that make Game Changer worth a watch, even if the rest of the film doesn’t live up to its potential.

'Game Changer' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Game Changer is a a film that reminds us why Shankar is celebrated as a master of grand, crowd-pleasing political narratives but also why his excesses often derail the very stories he seeks to tell. It’s a visually engaging, occasionally entertaining ride, elevated by Ram Charan’s commanding performance and a few entertainingly executed moments. However, it’s also weighed down by outdated tropes, unnecessary detours, and a bloated climax that ruins any effect it manages to produce. Still, hoping that Shankar is going to show an upward trend from hereon as a filmmaker.

Rating: 2.0

