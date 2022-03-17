Ghani is all set to be released in theatres on April 8. Ahead of its grand release, the makers have dropped the film’s trailer in which Varun Tej Konidela, who is playing the titular role, is seen packing a punch in the film. He dreams of becoming a boxing champion. The trailer also gives glimpses of Varun and lead actress Saiee Manjrekar’s chemistry. Jagapathi Babu, Nadiya also look impressive in Kiran Korrapati’s film.

Watch The Trailer Of Ghani Below:

