The makers of the movie Gold released a promotional track titled “Thanne Thanne” and it is a fast-paced number that would get you grooving. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Deepti Sati are seen dancing their hearts out in this vibrant number composed by Rajesh Murugesan, who has also crooned the song along with Vijay Yesudas. Gold: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara’s Film Gets U Certificate; Release Date Confirmed for December 1.

Watch The Video Of The Song Thanne Thanne Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)