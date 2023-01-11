Team RRR is all set to attend the Golden Globe Awards 2023. RRR has been nominated in two categories, Best Picture - Non-English and Best Original Song for “Naatu Naatu”. Before gracing the red carpet, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli and others along with their family members posed together for a glam pic. Ram Charan captioned it as ‘THE #RRR FAMILY!’ RRR Bags Two Golden Globes Nominations: Priyanka Chopra Congratulates SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt on Social Media.

The RRR Family Set For Golden Globes

