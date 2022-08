Gopichand Malineni, Balakrishna and Shruti Haasan posed together for a selfie in a picturesque location to celebrate the start of shooting of their movie NBK107. NBK107 is an upcoming Telugu action film that is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Shruti Haasan Snapped with Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika at Mumbai Airport.

View Image Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)