Hansika Motwani is currently holidaying in Turkey. The Bollywood actor took to her Instagram handle to share beautiful pictures of her from Istanbul. In one of the looks, Hansika is seen in a white cropped shirt paired with a denim midi skirt styled with a brown mini bag and brown flats. She accessorised the look with a layered pearl neckpiece. In another look, Hansika is seen in a white crop top paired with a yellow mini skirt. She styled the look with black shades, a black mini bag and sandals. She styled her hair in a ponytail and opted for a subtle makeup look. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Looks Cute in Short Hair and Halter Neck Top, Hansika Motwani Reacts (Watch Video).

Hansika Motwani Vacay Pics:

Hansika Motwani Vacay Style:

