Telugu writer-director Prasanth Varma has finally unveiled the first glimpse from his Telugu superhero film. Titled Hanu-Man, the movie is said to introduce a cinematic universe of superheroes. In the teaser, we see the lead actor Teja Sajja performing stunts and flying in the air. While the video does not reveal much, it suggests that the flick might be inspired by the Hindu god Hanuman.

