Telugu period drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu which is an action adventure film written and directed by Krish Jagarlamudi is one of the most awaited movies on the 70 mm. Now according to reports by HT City, Bobby Deol has been roped in to play the role of Emperor Aurangzeb in the film starring Pawan Kalyan. Earlier, it was Arjun Rampal, who was speculated to play the pivotal role. Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Nora Fatehi Roped In for Pawan Kalyan’s Upcoming Period Drama.

View Tweet:

According to reports, @thedeol has been roped in to play emperor Aurangzeb in Hari Hara Veera Mallu and not Arjun Rampal#BobbyDeol #HariHaraVeeraMallu #PawanKalyan #PanIndiaCinema pic.twitter.com/PKGMtPl85W — HT City (@htcity) October 31, 2022

