Actress Nora Fatehi has reportedly been cast in an important role in Pawan Kalyan's next, 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'. In the upcoming period drama directed by Krish, Nora will essay the role of Roshanara Begum, Shah Jahan's third daughter and (Aurangazeb's sister), according to reports. Hari Hara Veera Mallu First Look Out! Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's Period Drama To Release On Sankranti 2022 (Watch Video).
The role was supposed to be played by Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, but she has now been replaced by Nora. Nora, who has previously appeared in special numbers for Telugu films such as 'Kick 2', 'Baahubali', 'Temper,' and others, will soon join the cast of 'HHVM.' Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Pawan Kalyan To Restart Shooting for His Upcoming Epic Drama.
