Hema Chaudhary has been admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru. The veteran Kannada actress was hospitalised two days ago after suffering a brain hemorrhage. According to reports, her health condition is critical. Some reports even suggest that the actress’ family members are awaiting the arrival of her son, who is currently abroad. Shreyas Talpade Suffers Heart Attack After Welcome 3 Shoot, Actor Undergoes Angioplasty.

Hema Chaudhary Suffers Brain Haemorrhage

Veteran South Indian actress Hema Chaudhary has been hospitalized due to brain hemorrhage in #Bengaluru The actor who has acted in over 180 films in various languages is in critical condition.#hemachaudhary #Sandalwood #KFI#kannadafilmindustry pic.twitter.com/AGN1Nqzdog — Bangalore Times (@BangaloreTimes1) December 20, 2023

