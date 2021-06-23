Mahesh Babu's nephew Ashok Galla's first film Hero's title teaser is finally out! This one stars Nidhhi Agerwal opposite the actor. The video sees the debutant flaunting his swag, kicking some butts, in a joker avatar, romancing, and much more. All in all, this one looks like a fab film.

Watch Video:

