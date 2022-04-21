The makers of Hostel dropped the trailer of the Tamil film today (April 21). Starring Ashok Selvan, Priya Bhavanishanka as the leads, this one is a remake of the Malayalam film Adi Kapyare Kootamani which was released in 2015. Coming to the video, it serves to you entertainment to the 't' as its packed with fun, comedy and much more. The story takes place inside a boy’s hostel. Manmatha Leelai Trailer: Ashok Selvan Is an Eccentric Casanova in This Adult Comedy Helmed by Venkat Prabhu (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

