A disturbing video from a boys' hostel of Shamrao Patil Shikshan Sanstha in Talasande of Kolhapur's Hatkanangale taluka has gone viral, showing senior students brutally assaulting younger boys with belts, bats, and sticks. The incident, which allegedly occurred around 5 am on October 6, left 16-year-old Siddhivinayak Mohite seriously injured. He is currently undergoing treatment at CPR Hospital. Following a complaint, police have registered a case against the hostel rector. Despite multiple assault videos surfacing online, hostel authorities have not issued any official statement.

Kolhapur Hostel Assault Video

Maharashtra | Minors beaten with belt and bat at a hostel in Kolhapur. Video sparks massive outrage @Aditi14Bhardwaj pic.twitter.com/BcFrUkXVg7 — NDTV (@ndtv) October 10, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

