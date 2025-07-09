Following a viral video showing Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad thrashing a canteen employee over stale food at the Akashvani MLA hostel, Mumbai’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the license of Ajanta Caterers, which operates the canteen. FDA officials collected samples of paneer, toor dal, Schezwan chutney, and oil for testing, with results expected within 14 days. The incident took place on July 8, when Gaikwad, upset over poor-quality lentils, physically assaulted the staffer despite attempts to intervene. Mumbai: FDA Collects Food Samples From Akashvani Hostel Canteen After Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad Thrashes Employee Over ‘Stale Meal’ in Maharashtra (Watch Videos).

FDA Suspends Ajanta Caterers’ License

#UPDATE | The Food and Drug Administration has suspended the license of Ajanta Caterers, which runs the Akashvani MLA canteen. Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad yesterday thrashed a canteen employee here, alleging poor quality of food. https://t.co/ZCQ3YN0Yo4 — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2025

