A day after Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MLA Sanjay Gaikwad was caught on camera thrashing a canteen worker at the Akashvani MLA hostel in Mumbai over "stale food", the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has swung into action. Officials visited the canteen on Wednesday, July 9, and collected samples of paneer, toor dal, Schezwan chutney, and oil for testing. The samples have been sent to the lab, and results are expected within 14 days. The incident occurred on July 8, when the Buldhana MLA allegedly attacked the employee after being served poor-quality lentils. The viral video shows Gaikwad slapping and punching the staffer as others intervened. Sanjay Gaikwad Caught on Camera Slapping Canteen Staff: Shiv Sena Leader Slaps Employee of Canteen at MLA’s Hostel in Mumbai Over Poor Food Quality, Video Surfaces.

FDA Collects Samples After MLA Hits Canteen Staff

#WATCH | Mumbai: Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials took food samples from the Akashvani MLA canteen. Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad thrashed a canteen employee here yesterday, alleging poor quality of food "Samples of paneer, Schezwan chutney, oil and toor dal have been… pic.twitter.com/SZw4hhBRuS — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2025

Sanjay Gaikwad Thrashes Staff Over Food

#ShivSena Shinde faction MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has beaten up the canteen owner at Akashvani MLA residence. MLA Gaikwad had ordered food but was given bad lentils. pic.twitter.com/FLTprQovX5 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) July 9, 2025

