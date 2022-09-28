Telugu actor Mahesh Babu’s mother Indira Devi passed away on September 28. Pictures of the Ghattamaneni family paying their last respects have hit online. Namrata Shirodkar, Adiseshagiri Rao, Galla Padma are seen paying last respects. Mahesh Babu’s Mother Indira Devi Passes Away; Chiranjeevi, Nithiin and Others Express Heartfelt Condolences.

The Ghattamaneni Paying Last Respects To Indira Devi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)