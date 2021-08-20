Today, Manoj Bajpayee is trending on Twitter as he won IFFM 2021 award for his Best Performance (Male) in The Family Man Season 2. Amid the celebratory mood, seems like the actor came across fake news and wanted to make sure that he clears the air. Rumour was that he is playing the antagonist in Prabhas' Salaar. To which, he replied, 'Ye kab hua.'

Manoj Bajpayee:

Ye kab hua ?? https://t.co/6gqhdp8pHe — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) August 20, 2021

