Family Star is the upcoming film starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur. The team has wrapped up shooting of the rom-com and shared a video to celebrate the moment. Director Parasuram Petla has also revealed that the trailer details will be shared be soon. Family Star Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda Promises an Action-Packed, Comedic, Romantic Ride in Parasuram Petla's Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

Family Star Update

