As per reports, Rajinikanth and Mohanlal's highly anticipated movie Jailer is to clash with Dhyan Sreenivasan's Malayalam film Jailer on August 10. Rajinikanth will be seen as Jailer Muthuvel Pandian in this action-packed entertainer which is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. On the other hand, Dhyan Sreenivasan is all set to play the lead in the upcoming film. Sreenivasan's film focuses on his character and a group of prisoners who escaped from a tight security prison. Jailer Teaser: Rajinikanth’s Muthuvel Pandian Arrives in Style as Makers Share Superstar’s Swag Entry From the Nelson Dilipkumar Film (Watch Video)

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Jailer vs Jailer — In Cinemas, August 10. pic.twitter.com/7Q6vWGByZx — LetsCinema (@letscinema) July 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)