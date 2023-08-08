As per reports, to avoid clash with Rajinikanth and Mohanlal's movie Jailer, the makers of Dhyan Sreenivasan's Malayalam Jailer decided to release the film on August 18 instead of August 10. Rajinikanth's Jailer will hit theatres on August 10 as scheduled. Rajinikanth will be seen as Jailer Muthuvel Pandian in this action-packed entertainer which is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. On the other hand, Dhyan Sreenivasan is all set to play the lead in the upcoming film. Sreenivasan's film focuses on his character and a group of prisoners who escaped from a tight security prison. Jailer Teaser: Rajinikanth’s Muthuvel Pandian Arrives in Style as Makers Share Superstar’s Swag Entry From the Nelson Dilipkumar Film (Watch Video).

