Ravichandran Ashwin echoed the sentiments of many fans as they geared up for the release of Rajinikanth's 'Jailer'. Taking to social media, the Indian all-rounder shared a tweet that read, "On a completely different note, I am home for thailavars release after 2 decades nearly." The movie starring fan favourite Rajnikanth is slated to hit the screens on August 10. ‘Not an Easy Place To Tour for Reasons Like This’ Ravichandran Ashwin Reacts After IND vs WI 3rd T20I 2023 Gets Delayed Start Due to Ground Staff Not Drawing 30-Yard Circle.

Ravichandran Ashwin Excited for Jailer's Release

On a completely different note, I am home for thailavars release after 2 decades nearly 🤩🤩. #JAILER #thailavar #excited — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 8, 2023

