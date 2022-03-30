Jana Gana Mana trailer is out! The intriguing trailer video sees Prithviraj Sukumaran in the key role and reveals how he fights for justice. Helmed by Dijo Jose Antony, the Malayalam film will hit the big screens on April 28, 2022. The synopsis of the movie reads, "A cop and a criminal have a face to face about their notions of the criminal system." Jana Gana Mana: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mamta Mohandas-Starrer to Release in Theatres on April 28 (View Poster).

Watch The Trailer Below:

