Karthi would be featured in a never-seen-before avatar in his 25th film. The actor would be seen in the titular role in Japan. From his eccentric appearance to him pulling off heist in style, Karthi as Japan is seen as a notorious thief in director Raju Murugan’s upcoming film. The trailer glimpses cat-and-mouse chase between him and police after he steals Rs 200 crore worth jewels. Japan promises to be loaded with oodles of action and drama. The film is all set to hit the big screens this Diwali. Japan Teaser: ‘Pan India Thief’ Karthi Pulls Off Heist in Style; Rajumurugan Directorial To Arrive in Theatres on Diwali (Watch Video).

Watch The Japan Movie (Tamil) Trailer Below:

Watch The Japan Movie (Telugu) Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)