When Red Chillies Entertainment shared the title announcement video of Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s film, fans were left amazed. SRK’s jaw-dropping avatar in Atlee’s directorial Jawan took internet by storm. Ram Pothineni too couldn’t stop praising the Bollywood superstar’s first look from the upcoming action entertainer. He shared a post saying, “Never knew the charming @iamsrk sir could look so damn menacing!! This looks killleeerrrr! So proud of you brother.. @Atlee_dir”. Jawan Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan’s First Look From Atlee’s Film Leaves Fans Excited For Its Theatrical Release!

Ram Pothineni On Jawan Title Announcement Teaser:

Never knew the charming @iamsrk sir could look so damn menacing!! 🔥 This looks killleeerrrr! So proud of you brother..🤗 @Atlee_dir @priyaatlee #Jawan https://t.co/reKdwgmPEE — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) June 3, 2022

Check Out Teaser Video Of Jawan:

