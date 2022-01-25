Malayalam actor Jayasurya, who celebrates his wedding anniversary today (January 15), took to Instagram and shared a few clicks with wifey Saritha that spells pure love. The pics see the duo kissing and cutting the cake along with kids. He captioned the images as, "The Best Decision I Have Ever Made."

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by actor jayasurya (@actor_jayasurya)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)