Tamil action-comedy film Jigarthanda starred Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Lakshmi Menon, Karunakaran and Guru Somasundaram and it was a smashing hit at the Box Office. The movie was remade in Hindi as Bachchhan Paandey, featuring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi. Now, Karthik Subbaraj is set to start the much-awaited sequel of the film.

Titled Jigarthanda DoubleX, Karthik Subbaraj has shared the teaser of the movie on his social media handle. The film will witness Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah leading the film. Attention Please: Karthik Subbaraj Forays into Malayalam Cinema with Jithin Isaac Thomas Directorial.

Take a look:

On this Auspicious day with all your blessings.... We have started the Shoot of #JigarthandaDoubleX 🙏🏼🙏🏼https://t.co/3OqBPNW8Yg — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) December 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)