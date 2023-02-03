Legendary Telugu director K Viswanath, who was popular for iconic films such as Sankarabharanam, Sagara Sangamam among others, passed away on February 2 in Hyderabad. The five-time national award winner was suffering from age-related ailments. He was 92. As soon as this sad news was out, celebs like Jr NTR, Mammootty to Anil Kapoor, mourned the death of K Viswanath. Have a look at it below. K Vishwanath Dies at 92; Fans Mourn the Demise of the Legendary Telugu Filmmaker.

Jr NTR

Anil Kapoor

Mammootty

Gopichandh Malineni

Chiranjeevi 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)