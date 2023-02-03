Legendary Telugu director K Viswanath, who was popular for iconic films such as Sankarabharanam, Sagara Sangamam among others, passed away on February 2 in Hyderabad. The five-time national award winner was suffering from age-related ailments. He was 92. As soon as this sad news was out, celebs like Jr NTR, Mammootty to Anil Kapoor, mourned the death of K Viswanath. Have a look at it below. K Vishwanath Dies at 92; Fans Mourn the Demise of the Legendary Telugu Filmmaker.

Jr NTR

Anil Kapoor

K. Vishwanath Ji you taught me so much, being on set with you during Eeshwar was like being in a temple… RIP My Guru 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vmqfhbZORx — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 2, 2023

Mammootty

Deeply saddened by the demise of Sri K Viswanath Garu. Had the privilege of being directed by him in Swathikiranam. My thoughts and prayers with his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/6ElhuSh53e — Mammootty (@mammukka) February 2, 2023

Gopichandh Malineni

Chiranjeevi

Shocked beyond words! Shri K Viswanath ‘s loss is an irreplaceable void to Indian / Telugu Cinema and to me personally! Man of numerous iconic, timeless films! The Legend Will Live on! Om Shanti !! 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/3JzLrCCs6z — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)