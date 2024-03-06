We have seen several cases of fans misbehaving with celebrities in public, be it intentional or accidental. Recently, actress Kajal Aggarwal faced a bitter experience during an event in Hyderabad. Kajal attended the launch event of a shopping mall. However, a video from the incident went viral on social media platforms. In the viral video, a fan could be seen approaching the actress to click a picture but ended up making her feel uneasy by touching her. Kajal's disappointment was evident in her reaction to the incident, which was caught on video and has since gone viral on social media. Kajal Aggarwal’s OOTD Is a Gorgeous Black Ruched Dress With Yellow and Purple Accents (See Pics).

Watch the Video Here:

