It has been confirmed by the makers of Project K that veteran actor Kamal Haasan is onboard for the upcoming film. While welcoming the legendary actor onboard, the team mentioned in its tweet, “Our journey becomes Universal now.” Prabhas too shared his excitement about collaborating with Ulaganayagan in Project K. He wrote in his Insta post, “The opportunity to learn and grow alongside such a titan of cinema is a dream come true moment.” Project K: It’s Official! Kamal Haasan Joins Cast of Nag Ashwin’s Film Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan (Watch Video).

Kamal Haasan In Project K

Prabhas About Teaming Up With Ulaganayagan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

