The legendary actor Kamal Haasan has returned from the US trip few days back and after returning he has been facing few health issues like slight cough. So, the Vikram actor got tested himself for COVID-19 and sadly the result came positive. Haasan took to Twitter and wrote, "There was a slight cough after returning from the US trip. Govt infection was confirmed on examination. I am isolated in the hospital. Realize that the epidemic is not over yet and everyone is safe."

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Had a slight cough after returning from a US trip. #COVID19 infection was confirmed after the test and I got isolated at the hospital: Makkal Needhi Maiam chief and actor Kamal Haasan (File photo) pic.twitter.com/pJyAJFtgq1 — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021

Kamal Haasan

அமெரிக்கப் பயணம் முடிந்து திரும்பிய பின் லேசான இருமல் இருந்தது. பரிசோதனை செய்ததில் கோவிட் தொற்று உறுதியானது. மருத்துவமனையில் தனிமைப்படுத்திக் கொண்டுள்ளேன். இன்னமும் நோய்ப்பரவல் நீங்கவில்லையென்பதை உணர்ந்து அனைவரும் பாதுகாப்பாக இருங்கள். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)