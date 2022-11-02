Late actor Puneeth Rajkumar was conferred with Karnataka Ratna posthumously on November 1. The prestigious award ceremony was attended by superstars Rajinikanth and Jr NTR. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai thanked the ‘great actors’ for honouring the late Kannada actor and showing their ‘love for Kannada by speaking in Kannada’. Puneeth Rajkumar Conferred Karnataka Ratna Posthumously; Rajinikanth, Jr NTR Attend the Award Ceremony (View Pics).

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai With Rajinikanth And Jr NTR

